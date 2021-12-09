LEXINGTON — Jean Douglas Bagby Ezzell, 93, passed peacefully in her sleep after a life filled with love and rich experiences. Her life began in Paducah, on Jan. 25, 1928. She was the long-awaited and only child of Mabel and Douglas Bagby. Most of her formal education was obtained in Paducah during and after the Depression and WWII era. She studied at Lindenwood and Southwestern at Memphis, now Rhodes College. She met her beloved Bill on a blind date on Christmas night, 1947, and married six months later. Jean earned her PHD-level degree by rearing their children, supporting Bill in his extensive career and life, serving the church and community, traveling the world, and reading cozy mystery novels— all while lovingly and selflessly making a home for us all. She was a consummate giver, filling her time with projects and missions that mattered to her. She was one of the first Candy Stripers for the newly established hospital at UK. She volunteered with the Blue Grass Trust; the Junior League of Lexington; Cardinal Hill hospital and foundation; the garden clubs at Ashland and the Hunt Morgan House; Meals on Wheels; ANY animal rescue organization, and of course, most importantly, her church. She loved dining out at the Idle Hour Country Club or the Lexington Club and entertaining friends at home.
She spent many years playing with her “bridge club that doesn’t play bridge,” which met once a month for 60 years or more. These dear friends provided her endless hours of joy. Being of Scottish descent, she was a Presbyterian through and through. She devoted her time and resources generously serving the Lord and her church, First Presbyterian. Much to her surprise and honor, she was elected the first woman deacon to serve in the church. The Golden Rule was the tenet for her life. She quietly made a huge difference in so many ways and places. The example she set for her children and all who knew her is a powerful legacy. Jean lived as she taught us every day in every way. She was spiritually and physically elegant to the core — feathers never ruffled and poised at all times. She was a gift to this world.
Jean is survived by her favorite son, Doug (Debra), and youngest daughter, Jean Ellen (Wyn Paulson). Her grief was ongoing for her dearly loved husband (d.1997) and middle child, Mary Ellery, who passed away in 2016. Jean also leaves her beloved sister-in-law, Weezie Katterjohn and niece, Juliette Grumley (Paul), of Paducah; her nephew, Calder Ezzell (Candy), in New Mexico. She was blessed with seven adoring grandchildren who fondly call her “Deanie”, the nickname her father gave her: Chas (Jenny), William (Caitlin), Elizabeth (Jeff), all of Atlanta; Ike, of Auburn, Catherine (Mills), of Houston, Mary Hood, in Lexington and Elizabeth (Shane), in Chattanooga. Her additional joy: seven great grandchildren--Charlie, Mary Mac, Virginia, Ellery, Porter, Ben, Jack and baby Kelly who is on the way. Jean included her god-daughter, Annie and grand god-daughter, Caroline, along with “chosen” daughter and grandson, Marian & Andy as important additions to her family.
Forever she will be known for her commitment and support of animal rescues. She “walked the walk” and took in countless “dog children” over the years. The latest and most adoring four legged child is Buddy, whom she rescued after being hit by a car. He will continue to be spoiled rotten by his family. We are grateful for her loving caregivers these last years who created a kind, cheerful, and safe atmosphere for her at home. Thank you LeAngela, Shawnee, Maria, Ann, Rene, Marcia, Pat, Tanya, “T Lee,” Carla and the others at Team Agape; Sheila and Lucy who kept the house running smoothly; Steve and Beth who made sure her home was clean and organized. Just as important is their invaluable service to her, they treated her like she was their mother.
Jean loved flowers, but would much rather have any expressions of sympathy to be shown as a donation for: First Presbyterian Church, Hope Center Foundation, Lexington Humane Society, Cardinal Hill Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, 4-6 p.m., Milward-Broadway.
Funeral Service will occur at First Presbyterian Church, 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. A private interment will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. We respectfully request that masks be worn to protect the health of others.
