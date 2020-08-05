Jean (Bullock) Branche, 80, of Paducah, formerly of rural Creal Springs, Illinois, died at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a retired certified correctional counselor at the Vienna Correctional Center and also a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Laspesa of Port Townsend, Washington; three grandchildren; a brother, Henry Bullock of Grantsburg, Illinois; and three sisters, Joann Hall of Marion, Illinois, and Mary Sue Jenkins and Pat Reiter, both of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Branche; a daughter, Penelope Anne Pistono; and a sister. Her parents were Hillis R. and Helen (Cagle) Bullock.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna, Illinois. Brandt Lyon and Steve Heisner will officiate.
Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
