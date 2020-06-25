KUTTAWA — Jean Borum Hardesty, age 86, of Kuttawa, KY passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Kuttawa United Methodist Church and was a founding member of American Legion Post 68 Auxiliary. She was a retired Information Specialist with the Department of Housing & Urban Development.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, William H. Hardesty, Kuttawa; one sister, Nettie Luck & husband, Roy Lee, Corydon; two brothers, Jerry Martin Borum & wife, Mildred, LaGrange Indiana, and Cecil Edward Borum & wife, Donna, Sebree; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Orville Borum and Viola Gertrude Dame Borum, one sister, Brenda Kay Borum and five brothers, Eddie Gaylen Borum, James Lee Borum, Paul Wayne Borum, Dorris Allen Borum and Carroll Wayne Borum.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Ladd and Rev. Jim Keagen officiating. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in Onton Cemetery in Onton.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Ave., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
