Jean Adams, 80, of Paducah, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence in Metropolis, Illinois.
She was born on September 28, 1939, in Tiptonville, Tennessee, to the late Wesley Upchurch and Mattie (Love) Upchurch.
Jean enjoyed vacationing in Florida and laying out on the beach. She was an avid New York Yankee fan, despite her husband of 50 years, Rueben, rooting for the Chicago Cubs. Sunday was her favorite day of the week because all her family gathered at her house to eat and share life stories. You could frequently find her drinking her beloved Coca-Cola and watching Wheel of Fortune or Walker Texas Ranger. She loved doing crossword puzzles and word searches, but nothing compared to her love of being actively involved in her grandchildren’s activities. Each grandchild could count on looking out into the crowd and seeing her as their biggest cheerleader at every sporting or academic event. Her daughters and granddaughters will always cherish the unwavering love and support she showed them throughout their lives, often reminding them, “A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck, that is how much I love you!”
Jean is survived by her three daughters, Kym Mizell (Mark) of Metropolis, Illinois, Terri West (Michael) of Paducah, and Dana Stephens (Jerry) of Metropolis, Illinois; six granddaughters, Carson Stephens, Madison Stephens, Taylor Stephens, Emily West, Anna West, and Averi Mizell; and one brother, Charles Upchurch (Nancy) of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rueben Adams; her parents, Wesley and Mattie Upchurch; and one sister, Elsie Hatton.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be no public visitation.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Jean Adams.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
