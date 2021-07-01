Je’Ordon Jamal Hill, 35, of Paducah, died at 2:15 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.
He was a former member of the Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries and was formerly employed with Thompson Hydro Clean Service of Paducah.
He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Rochelle Bard of Paducah; his maternal grandparents, June Jones and Fred Jones, both of Paducah; his paternal grandmother, Cassandra Hill of Nashville, Tennessee; four brothers, Jerell Antwuan De’Juan Hill, Cameron Neal, Trevor Neal and Chance Neal, all of Manassas, Virginia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jamie De’Juan Hill; his paternal grandfather, William A. Patterson; and a sister.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Orlando McReynolds and Dr. June Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. All attending are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
