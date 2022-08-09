BENTON — JD Lamb, 80, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
JD retired from Marathon Ashland Petroleum Company as assistant terminal manager. JD enjoyed woodworking, working in the yard and enjoyed traveling in their motor coach.
Surviving is his sister, Shirrin (Jim) Hutchens.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Sherrie Lamb; and his parents, Leon and Louis Lamb.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of J.D. Lamb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.