Jay Vandergriff, 81, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Vandergriff was retired from BA Automotive, where he worked in auto body. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Eulonda Vandergriff of Paducah; four children, Ricky Vandergriff, Tammy Burgess, Lana Vandergriff, all of Paducah, and John Davidson of Tiline; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters. His parents were Ted and Savannie Vandergriff.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Shawn Vandergriff officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
