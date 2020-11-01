MUNFORD, Tenn. — Jay Lloyd Whalen, 74, of Munford, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mr. Whalen was a former chemical operator, the associate pastor and worship leader at Smyrna Baptist Church, the founder of the Teddy Evans Mission Benefit Concert, the music director for the Big Hatchie Baptist Association and served over 60 years in music ministry.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thomasson Whalen; one daughter, Melissa Whalen (Cody) Prichard of Union City; one son, Jason (Tina) Whalen of San Diego, California; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Porter Whalen; his mother, Mary Ellen Porter Whalen; one daughter, Chantile Sistrunk; both sets of grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Covington Funeral Home chapel. Interment services were held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Mount Kenton Cemetery in Paducah, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Lung Association. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covington
