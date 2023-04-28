MAYFIELD — Jay Francis Damian Buckley departed this world Monday, April 24, 2023.
Jay was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the middle child of the late Joseph and Catharine Buckley. Jay was a resident of Mayfield, since his move here in 1985.
MAYFIELD — Jay Francis Damian Buckley departed this world Monday, April 24, 2023.
Jay was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the middle child of the late Joseph and Catharine Buckley. Jay was a resident of Mayfield, since his move here in 1985.
Jay attended St. John Beloved Elementary and graduated from Salesianum High School in Wilmington, Delaware. He participated in sports with a love for Football. After graduation he found himself packing up and heading to the University of North Dakota Ellendale Branch where he played college football for three years as an offensive tackle. In his senior year he transferred to the main branch of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and graduated in 1970.
Jay and Judy met while they both were attending the University of North Dakota, both with similar interests in physical education.
While living in Ellendale, Jay became great friends with Bob Homan and his brothers “Booner and Dooner.” They spent most of their time hunting and working on their dairy farm, and while at Ellendale met Tim Brunette from Green Bay, Wisconsin and Mark Sickmiller from Webster, South Dakota. Bob, Jay, Tim, and Mark roomed together and developed a friendship that lasted a lifetime.
Jay’s first teaching and coaching job was in Taylors Falls, Minnesota. Jay then took a coaching job at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua, Wisconsin, where he coached the Thunderbirds to a State Championship in 1983. He later took a head coaching position at Graves County High School in 1985 to accept the challenge of starting a new football program for the school which involved the consolidation of seven separate high schools.
Even though he went on to other endeavors as an assistant principal his heart was always given to helping students both athletically and academically. He was a firm believer in helping students and friends in any way possible. He never gave up his love for football and remained involved as much as possible after his retirement.
Coach Buckley will be greatly missed by family, former and current players and students because of the positive impact he had on them.
Jay is survived by his wife, Judy Barber Buckley; sister, Corinne (Bob) Holzman; his nephews, Brian McEwan and Gregory McEwan; his great-nieces, Caitlin and Kaylee; and his great-nephews, Colin, Cooper, Carter, Sean and Dillon.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Buckley; mother, Catharine Buckley; his sister, Michele Gilbo; grandfather, James F. Hollywood and grandmother, Katherine B. Hollywood.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with a prayer service to be held at 5 p.m. with Michael Clapp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ 08844, or the Graves County 12th Man Legacy, 246 Haymarket Corner Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.
