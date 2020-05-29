LEDBETTER — Jaxton Dale Orndoff, son of, Doris Thorn and Stephen Orndoff Jr., of Ledbetter, 4 weeks old, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Bon Secours Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Survivors include his parents, Doris Marie Thorn and Stephen Dale Orndoff Jr. of Ledbetter; maternal grandparents, David Thomas and Teresa “Mae” Thorn of Ledbetter; paternal grandparents, Stephen (Jenny) Orndoff Sr. of West Paducah and Brandy Doom of Ledbetter; and great-grandfather, Nickie Dale Orndoff of Burna.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Roy Thomas Thorn and Carlon Ray Hammons.
Friends may call Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
A private graveside service for family will follow with Dennis Lawrence officiating.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
