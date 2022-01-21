MURRAY — Jason McCoy, 48, of Murray, died at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Toon McCoy; parents, Homer and Alice McCoy; daughters, Morgan Lynn Baker, Kaylee Grace McCoy, and Olivia Ann Bone; son, Chase Alexander McCoy; brother, Timothy McCoy; sister, Christy Waldrop; granddaughter on the way, and three nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 22, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the New Jenny Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Friday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.