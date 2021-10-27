BENTON — Jason Owen Keys, 47, of Benton, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital.
He was an assistant manager at the Cellar Door in Draffenville. He was a member of North Marshall Church Of Christ.
Surviving are sons, Aaron Jesy Keys, of Benton and Shawn Michael Keys, of Benton; stepsons, Kurt Wadsworth and Drake Wadsworth, of Benton; parents, Joseph O. “Jody” Keys, of Grand Rivers; mother, Debra L. (Poe) Fiske, of Benton; grandmother, Phyllis (Thompson) Poe, of Benton; sister, Miranda Puskorich, of Lone Oak.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Edwin Poe.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Gary Knuckles will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton
There will be no public visitation held prior to the service. Friends and family are welcome to attend the 1 p.m. service at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Poe Scholarship Fund, c/o Marshall County Board of Education, 86 High School Road, Benton, KY 42025.
