Jason Alex Smith “Smiley”, 40, peacefully passed away holding his mother’s hand on Friday, July 8, 2022.
He worked for SAE Creative Media Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, as a sound engineer and DJ.
He is survived by his parents, Linda and Rick Smock (mother and stepfather); sister, Jamie Smith; step-sisters, Shawna Mobley and Denise Sermersheim; one nephew; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Smith.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Brian Nance officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
Jason will then be taken to the Salem United Methodist Church cemetery in Clarksville, Tennessee, for burial where there will be a short graveside ceremony around 2:30 p.m. by his uncle, Tom Neville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.