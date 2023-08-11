Jared Courtney, 36, of Paducah, passed away at 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2023. Jared was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and a 2005 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He was a member of Local #184 Pipefitters Union. Jared enjoyed hunting and had gotten a keen interest in bow fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Lee Courtney; two daughters, Hayden Courtney and Kenslee Courtney; two sons, Drake Courtney and Brantley Courtney; parents, Larry James Courtney and Pam Finnell Courtney; grandmother, Betty “Nana” Finnell; one brother, Joey Courtney (Carol), all of Paducah; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Preceding in death were his grandparents, James and Alice Courtney; and Charles Finnell.
Services will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the Bellview Baptist Church with Revs. Bob Whitter and Tim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Bellview Baptist Church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Road, Paducah, KY 42003
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Jared Courtney, please visit Tribute Store.
