Jared Courtney, 36, of Paducah, passed away at 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2023. Jared was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and a 2005 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He was a member of Local #184 Pipefitters Union. Jared enjoyed hunting and had gotten a keen interest in bow fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica Lee Courtney; two daughters, Hayden Courtney and Kenslee Courtney; two sons, Drake Courtney and Brantley Courtney; parents, Larry James Courtney and Pam Finnell Courtney; grandmother, Betty “Nana” Finnell; one brother, Joey Courtney (Carol), all of Paducah; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

To send flowers to the family of Jared Courtney, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 12
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, August 12, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Belleview Baptist Church
4875 Old Mayfield
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Aug 12
Visitation
Saturday, August 12, 2023
8:30AM-11:00AM
Belleview Baptist Church
4875 Old Mayfield
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In