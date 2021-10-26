CALVERT CITY — Jannie Virginia Fountain, 79, of Calvert City, died, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She served the patients at Lourdes Hospital for more than 40 years. She was an active and beloved member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Eric C. Fountain, of Memphis, Tennessee, Matthew D. Fountain, of Calvert City, and daughter, Lonna Ruth (Fountain) Lanier, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brother, Jim Fewell, of Slidell, Louisiana, sister, Gay Ann Tate, of Prairieville, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Casey Canady, Kali Fountain, Jacob Fountain, and Michael Fountain, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lyne Keith “Lonnie” Fountain, one brother; and one sister. Her parents were Thomas Lee and Annie Mae (Addison) Fewell.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, 1532 US 68 West Benton, with Rev. Dr. Charles Frazier officiating. Interment will follow the service in Calvert City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Sunrise Children’s Services, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY, 40047.
