BENTON — Janis Bush Henson, 78, of Benton, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Henson of Benton, and the Rev. Todd Henson of Paris, Tennessee; a daughter, Cynthia Ivy of Benton; two brothers, Jerry Bush and the Rev. Charles Bush, both of Hazard; a sister, Lily Kelly of Hazard; seven grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Harold Edward Henson; a brother; and a sister. Her parents were Coolie Bush and Maxie (Griffith) Bush.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with the Revs. Ricky Cunningham, Charles Bush and Todd Henson officiating.
Interment will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions to: First Fruits Farm Resource Room, c/o Hardin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 35, Hardin, KY 42048.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton in charge of arrangements.
