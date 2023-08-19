Janis Lyn Harris, 73, of Sedalia, died at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.

She was a member of the Sedalia Baptist Church and worked as a nurse’s aide.

Service information

Aug 19
Visitation
Saturday, August 19, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Aug 20
Graveside Services
Sunday, August 20, 2023
1:00PM
Cuba Community Cemetery
90 Cuba School Road
Mayfield, KY 42066
