Janine Denise Johnson-Williams, 50, of Paducah, passed away on at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the MCP Candle Factory in Mayfield.
She was a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church and was employed by the MCP Candle Factory as a quality assurance technician.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lewis and Ella Pearl Johnson Lewis’ and one brother, Gary Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Ivy L. Williams of Paducah; three daughters; Sierra Johnson, Laken Branch, Tamara Williams; and one son, Joshua Askew, all of Paducah; 16 grandchildren, Cor’tavious Smith, Chyna Smith, Ca’Mya Smith, Ke’Niia Jones, Ke’Leya Jones, Kingston Jones, Amireya Morris, Ayva Morris, Alyssa Morris, Caden Smith, Cadence Smith, Camiryia Branch, J’Mari Branch, J’Mya Brown, Furious McNary, and Ka’vaysia McNary; one brother, Darryl (Wanda) Johnson of Eddyville; one sister, Barbara Hopson of Tacoma, Washington; one uncle, Dwight (Mia McPherson) Johnson, of Houston, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson and Anthony E. Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church until the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear masks. You may light a candle or leave an online condolence at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
