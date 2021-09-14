Janiero D. King, 57, of Paducah, died 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed by Paducah Power System as a warehouse stock clerk and served in the United States Army Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randy King; and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Vernesie E. Atkins King of Paducah; two daughters, Shanice King of Paducah and Melissa Wilson of Clarksville, Tennessee; his mother, Phyllis Walker Anderson; three sisters, Patrina King and Penny King both of Paducah and Tracey Mosley of California; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Rites.
Friends may call Thursday at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all attendees.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
