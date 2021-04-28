MURRAY — Janie Yearry, 72, of Murray, died at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell D. Yearry; a daughter, Wendy Cunningham; a son, James Yearry; and two grandchildren, Blake Yearry and Chayse Yearry.
Her parents were Cecil and Myrtle Hopkins.
The funeral was held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with David Cunningham officiating. Entombment followed in the Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.