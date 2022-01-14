Janie R. Jones, 66 of Paducah, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Janie was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah.
Janie was loved and cared for by Jim and Debbie VandenBrook of Memphis, Tennessee, while battling cancer, and Janie wanted to express her appreciation to them for the grace and love they showed her through her battle.
Born July 7, 1955, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late Jere Jones Sr. and the late Jane Lackey Blaine.
Janie was known to her family members as “Sissy” and was a kind and loving woman who had a special love of animals and nature. Janie was a Realtor in Paducah before her cancer diagnosis.
She is survived by two sisters, Janice Hatler (Doug), of Madisonville, and Jenny Seibert (Clarence), of Evansville, Indiana; four brothers, Jere Jones (Gail), of Hazel, Jim Jones (Debbie), of Paducah, Joey Jones, of Latta, South Carolina and J Bob Jones (Eva), of Castle Rock, Colorado; five nieces and seven nephews.
Memorial Services are incomplete at this time.
