Janie Marie Scott Peas, 70, of Paducah, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home.
She was a retired teacher and a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
She is survived by two children, Adam Christopher Scott Clark and Melanie Catherine Shealynn Stewart; three siblings, Phillip Scott, Ken Scott and Dan Scott; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Maurice and Modelle Scott.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Wes Conner and Jewell Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service hour Saturday at the church.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.