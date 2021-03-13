Janie K. Banks Hiett went to be with the Lord on at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Hiett was the wife of Joseph Hiett of Paducah. She was a 1973 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Mrs. Hiett was an employee of Cherry the Florist for many years.
Janie is survived by her husband, Joseph Hiett; two daughters, Mary Jane Sullivan and Kathy Parr; six grandchildren, Joplin, Sophia, Topainga, Paris, Joey, and Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Theo, and Liam; and seven siblings, Morris Banks, Billy Banks, James Banks, Sharan Luchesi, Phyllis Galindez, Linda Neihoff, and Dana Estes.
Preceding Janie in death are her parents, Marvin and Juanita Banks; one sister, Eula Mae Banks; and two brothers, Herbert and Russell Banks.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rusty Banks officiating. Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
