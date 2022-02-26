Janie R. Jones, 66, of Paducah, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Janie was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah. She was a realtor in Paducah prior to her illness.
Her parents were Jere Jones Sr. and Jane Lackey Blaine.
She is survived by two sisters, Janice Hatler of Madisonville, and Jenny Seibert of Evansville, Indiana; four brothers, Jere Jones of Hazel, Jim Jones of Paducah, Joey Jones of Latta, South Carolina, and J Bob Jones of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah with an 11 a.m. Mass to follow.
