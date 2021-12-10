Janie Henson
Jones, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes. She was born on Nov. 24, 1934, in Birmingham, to the Late J.E. “Putt” Henson and Miriam Solomon Henson. Janie was a retired school teacher and spent many years teaching at Farley Elementary School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University. Janie was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah. She loved Paducah and enjoyed being a Paducah Ambassador, giving tours to visitors from the river boats and during the quilt show, and she was also an usher for the Carson Center. Janie enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially her grandson, Luke.
Janie is survived
by her daughter,
Lisa Wilkins and husband, Chuck, of Paducah; and grandson, Luke Wilkins, currently serving in the United States Army.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Jones; sister, Elberta Zimmer; brother, Ronnie Henson; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Russ Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Paducah/McCracken County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, c/o Kaye Boyd, 155 Brenna Drive, Paducah, KY 42001; or to First Baptist Church of Paducah, Mission Fund, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
