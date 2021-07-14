MAYFIELD — Janice K. Wright, 64, of Mayfield, died at 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Hutson of Mayfield; two sons, Randy Wright of Alexandria and Shane Smith of Mayfield; a stepson, Carl Wright of Martin, Tennessee; three sisters; two brothers; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wright; three sisters; and two brothers. Her parents were Odell and Leona Miller Smith.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Highland Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
