BENTON — Janice June Wilson, 81, of Benton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Edgewood.
Surviving are a daughter, Kim Thomas of Burlington; a brother, George Heath Jr. of Sharpe; a sister, Donna Shelton of Calvert City; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Wilson; and a daughter, Debbie Moore. Her parents were George and Nina (Shadwick) Heath.
Services will be at 3 p.m. today, Jan. 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Ryan Heatherly and Jeff Cox officiating.
Interment will follow in Fooks Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
