METROPOLIS, Ill. — Janice Swinford, 80, of Metropolis, went to be with her Lord at 7:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery with Kevin Richerson officiating. Music will be provided by Beth Clanahan, soloist.
Janice was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Rosebud and was retired from the Boy Scouts of America.
Janice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Walter “Wally” Swinford; brother, Ted Owen and wife Nancy; brother-in-law, Virgil Swinford and wife Terry; sister-in-law, Kathy Swinford; nieces, Melissa, Laura, Jessica, Rachelle, and Allison.
Janice was preceded in death be her parents, Oscar and Louella (Scott) Owen; sister-in-law, Bertha “Pat” Burson.
There will not be any visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Memorials may be made in Janice’s name to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Rosebud Rd, Golconda, IL 62938
