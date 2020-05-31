DOTHAN, Ala. — Janice Rosalie Lauricella Cooper
of Dothan, formerly of Paducah, KY passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 71.
Graveside services will be held at 1
p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of Arcadia Methodist Church. She graduated from Garfield High School in Garfield, New Jersey. She was a devoted wife, mother and granny and she loved to cook for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Nicholas Lauricella and Nancy Veronica Lauricella.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Cooper of Paducah, Kentucky; sons, John Carroll Cooper (Kim) of Paducah, Kentucky, Chris Dean Cooper (Carrie) of Dothan, Alabama; sisters, Lauren Elardo (Tommy) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Joanne Cushing (Walt) of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Dean Cooper, Jr., Nathan Edward Cooper, and John Carroll Cooper, Jr.
