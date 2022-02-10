METROPOLIS, Ill. — Janice Rae English, 78 of Metropolis, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. DeAnn Thompson officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Janice was an RN for 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janice loved all of her animals, traveling to the team pinning competitions with her husband and riding on the back of his Harley.
Janice is survived by her sons, Kerry (Vicki) Bowman of Metropolis, Kevin (Kathy) Bowman of Madison, Alabama, and Keith (Trish) Bowman of Metropolis; grandsons, Brandon (Ashley) Bowman of Metropolis, Chris (Heather) Bowman of Metropolis and Kyle (Jessica) Bowman of Houston, Texas; great grandchildren, Lucas, Gunner, Payton and Harley Bowman all of Metropolis; sister, Norma (Ward) Casper of Metropolis; and several nieces great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill English; one son, Dr. Kenneth Bowman; and her parents, Lloyd and Mary (Burgess) Ethridge.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Janice’s name to Project Hope, PO Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.