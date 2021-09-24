MAYFIELD — Janice “Nana” Anita Hawks Barber Seys Mathis Parker, 77, of Mayfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield.
She was a member of New Home Baptist Church and a retired bookkeeper with Cornman, Bryan & Watts.
Mrs. Parker is survived by two daughters, Sheri (Scott) Babbs and Shawn Barber both of Paducah; five grandchildren, Gray Babbs of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Faith Barber of Paducah, Houston (Millie) Babbs of Georgetown, Matthew J Barber of Paducah, and William Babbs of Paducah; one great-grandchild, Maddox Barber of Sharpe; and her first husband, Larry Barber of Austin Springs, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lario Barber; one grandson, Drew Barber; one great-grandson, Lincoln Barber; her second husband, Allie Seys; her third husband, Morgan Mathis; her fourth husband, Tom Parker; her brother Velva Hawks, Jr.; and her parents, Velva Sr. and Juanita McClain Hawks.
Funeral services for Mrs. Janice “Nana” Anita Hawks Barber Seys Mathis Parker will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Bryan Reed will officiate. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.