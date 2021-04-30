Janice Leath, 71, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, after a short but strong battle with cancer.
Janice was born in Paducah on Thursday, January 12, 1950, to Roscoe “Mutt” and Flossie Meadows. She married her loving husband Frankie in 1967 and spent the next 53 years at his side. She worked for Normandy Manufacturing as a seamstress, then opened her own sewing shop at home. Everyone who knew “Ms. Janice” was touched by her cheerful smile and kindness. She did not know a stranger. She was a lifelong member of Heartland Church.
Mrs. Leath is survived by her husband, Charles Franklin Leath; her sons, Jason Leath (Heather) and Josh Leath, all of Paducah; her brothers, Glenn (Linda) Meadows, Jerry (Linda) Meadows, Kenny (Benita) Meadows, and Larry (Lisa) Meadows; her grandchildren, Jaisy (Briley) Ray, Logan, and Kain Owens, and Cameron Leath; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Leath was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Flossie Taylor Meadows; her sister, Debbie O’Brien.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary Mulraney officiating. Entombment will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Baptist Health Foundation of Paducah, 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42001 or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
The family wishes to express our deepest thanks and love to all the wonderful staff who so lovingly helped us every step of the way during this difficult journey.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home appreciates your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5:00 P.M. Friday, April 30, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
