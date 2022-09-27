Janice L. Myers Housman, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Janice was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Janice was born in Blandville, on June 18, 1940 to the late Thomas Buckner (T.B.) Myers and Kathlean Atherton Myers. Janice attended Blandville School and grew up in a farming family and knew about homemaking and being a good housewife. She enjoyed going to Shelbyville to attend walking horse shows, quilting, camping, cooking for the family and decorating. She truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren and attending their activities when she could.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, H. Harper Housman; one daughter, Cheryl (Bobby) Williams, Union City, Tennessee; two sons, Larry (Kelly) Housman and Kevin (Jessica) Housman, both of Lone Oak; two sisters, Carolyn Blanks, Blandville, Kentucky and Sherrie Myers, Shelbyville, Tennessee; three brothers, Tommy (Micca) Myers, Howard Lee (Jeanie) Myers and Gary (Karen) Myers all of Blandville; 11 grandchildren, Eric Housman, Rebecca Strasser, Alexandra Gilles, Elizabeth Housman, Blake Housman, Brooke Sanderson, Tanner Thomas, Trey Thomas, Trevor Thomas, Chris Williams and Kijsa Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey Williams, Emilee Mayse, Kadie Williams, Nathan Williams, Stella Housman, Eleanor Strasser, Charleigh Housman, Tucker Housman and Cayson Sanderson; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Susan Komen Breast Cancer, 13770 Noel Road, Unit 801889, Dallas, 75380.
Services conducted by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
