Janice L. Myers Housman, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Janice was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Janice was born in Blandville, on June 18, 1940 to the late Thomas Buckner (T.B.) Myers and Kathlean Atherton Myers. Janice attended Blandville School and grew up in a farming family and knew about homemaking and being a good housewife. She enjoyed going to Shelbyville to attend walking horse shows, quilting, camping, cooking for the family and decorating. She truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren and attending their activities when she could.

