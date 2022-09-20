BROOKPORT, Ill. — Janice Kaylor, 74, of Brookport, passed away at 11:23 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. Janice was born on Oct. 5, 1947 in Metropolis, the daughter of Jack and Tula (Yates) Hendrix. She married the love of her life, Bobby Gene Kaylor on Feb. 15, 1969.
Visitation will be held on 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Scott Darnell officiating.
Janice was retired from Massac Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, nenaw, and sister, who’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a lifelong Cubs fan.
Janice is survived by her children, Kristi Martin and husband Damon, Chad Kaylor and wife Abbey, and Kerri Evans; grandchildren, Kaylor Hackney and husband Brice, Shelby Parker and fiancé Robert Reed, Katie Martin, Sadie Kaylor, and Iris Evans; brothers, Michael Hendrix and wife Carol and Lonnie Hendrix; Several Nieces and Nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Pallbearers will be Chad Kaylor, Damon Martin, Brice Hackney, Robert Reed, Phaedra Strong, and Nora Saxton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.