Janice Kay Tomlin Allcock, 77, of Paducah, passed away at her home Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Kay graduated from Heath High School and went on to Draughons Business School. She was a member of Woodville Homemakers Club, Lions Club and Greenhouse Church. After several years of service, she retired from Ballard Rural Telephone Cooperative as cabs coordinator and billing supervisor. After her retirement she was appointed director of Ladies Living Free in Paducah.
She is survived by one daughter, Gena Karnes and her husband Michael of Paducah; one brother, Alan Tomlin and his wife Georgia of Ormond Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Ethan Karnes of San Diego, California, Hannah Karnes of Paducah, and Nathan Karnes of Paducah; and one great granddaughter, Blakely.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Moss and Mary Morehead Tomlin.
Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, with Rev. Wes Morehead officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Ladies Living Free, 2000 Bloom Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
