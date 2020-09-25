LA CENTER — Janice Jones, 68, of La Center, passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Janice was a coder CPC for Ulrich Medical Concept. In her free time, she could be found sewing. She also enjoyed photography, which she had won awards for.
Janice is survived by two children, Angie Jones and Kenneth Sharp; three siblings, John Dike, Donna Kite, and Sharon Rollins; four grandchildren, Billy Sharp, Krista Sharp, Colin Jones, and Chiana Jones; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Brenna, and Belle; and her best friend of 40 years, Mary Maloney.
Preceding Janice in death are her parents, John and Lillian Dike; and two siblings, Billy Dike and Patty Cavanaugh.
Janice will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
