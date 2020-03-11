GILBERTSVILLE — Janice Howell, 75, of Gilbertsville, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Marshall Co. Hospital in Benton.
She was a homemaker and an active member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Hubert Howell of Gilbertsville; son, Bradley Howell of Benton, daughter, Jill Howell Coates of O’Fallon, Illinois; brother, John W. Holland of Gilbertsville; and five grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Rev. Charles LaChance officiating.
Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Gilbertsville.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Bethel Baptist Church, 2603 Tatumsville Hwy, Gilbertsville, KY 42044 or the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org.
