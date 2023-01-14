PRINCETON — Janice Faye Haney, 79, of Princeton, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home. She was born the daughter of the late Edward Brooks and the late Marie Choate Brooks. She loved to cook, grow beautiful flowers in her garden, and loved the holidays with Christmas being her favorite. She was a gifted singer and would often sing for the congregation at her church. She was a member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Beech Grove Baptist Church with A.B. Ortt and Doug Stallions officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth W. Haney of Princeton; her sons, David W. Haney (Jennifer) of Valparaiso, Indiana, Jeffrey N. Haney (Colleen) of Oakland City, Indiana, and Dustin W. Haney (Tara) of Princeton; her daughters, Janet A. Dominguez (Barbaro) of Saint John, Indiana, Tracy L. Kemmet (Kenneth Sanders) of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Sheila L. Vaught (Van) of La Porte, Indiana, and Dannielle M. Byard (Mark Forgac) of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania; her brother, Donnie Brooks (Sandy) of Elgin, South Carolina; her sisters: Linda K. Young of Decatur, Illinois, and Janet R. Skelley (Tom) of Decatur, Illinois; her 14 grandchildren; and her 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur R. Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 40 Short 70, Princeton, KY 42445.
