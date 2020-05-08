GRAND RIVERS — Janice Faye (Duncan) Dukes, 74, of Grand Rivers, KY passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was a homemaker and member of Friendship Baptist Church of Smithland, KY.
Born Sunday, August 12, 1945, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late Elmo Duncan and Nancy (Gray) Walker.
Surviving are her husband of twenty-four years, Ernest “Ab” Dukes of Grand Rivers; daughter, Jana Rene’ Jones (Rex Jones) of Benton; stepdaughter, Amy Scott (Neal Scott) of Paducah; brothers, Darrell Duncan of Grand Rivers, Noble Duncan of Grand Rivers, and Tommy Walker of Grand Rivers; grandchildren, Carissa Ferguson of Benton, Raquel Jackson of Paducah, Kendall McLean of Paducah, Stewart Neal “Tripp” Scott III of Paducah, and great-grandchildren, Evan and Alivia Ferguson whom she loved and adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Charles Ronald Boyd; brother, Ura Duncan; and sister, Carol Horne.
Her favorite thing to do was spend quality time with family and friends. She loved deeply and enjoyed cooking for others. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate that she is in heaven with her Lord and Savior.
In compliance with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the CDC’s health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Mrs. Janice Faye Dukes will be private with burial in the Landrum Cemetery, Grand Rivers. Rev. Rex Jones will officiate.
During this most difficult time, you may show your love and support by sharing a memory or a thought at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Gideons International, Marshall County Camp, PO Box 206, Benton, KY 42025.
