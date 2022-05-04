Janice Fay Patrick, 73, of Paducah, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at River Haven Nursing and Rehab Center. Janice was of the Baptist faith.
She enjoyed cooking, watching the Atlanta Braves Baseball games and spending time with family.
Janice loved Bingo and could always find time to be part of a Bingo game.
Survivors include husband, Lawrence Edward Patrick; one son, Christopher “Chris” Patrick; one granddaughter, Ireland Kimberly Patrick; four sisters, Marie (Jerry) Ellegood, Teresa Ann Curry, Martha Jean Hinson and Donna Sue (Kenny) Kerr, all of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was one son, Larry Edward Patrick; parents, Claud Caldwell Jr. and Agnes Lee Cissell Caldwell; one sister, Kathryn Willhelm.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Grahamville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
