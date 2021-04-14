MURRAY — Janice Kay Erkman, 74, of Murray, died peacefully at home at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford G. Raney and Maxine Pierson Raney Jones; and her stepfather, James W. Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward Ray Erkman; four daughters, Tonia Shaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado, April Hedges of Murray, Kentucky, Jeannie Russell of Murray, and Kathy Colbenson of Augusta, Georgia; and 12 grandchildren.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
