BREWERS — Janice Cole Morgan, 85, of Brewers, died on Tuesday, May 3 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Janice was born on Oct. 31, 1936, to Earl and Ida Bell Cole of Brewers. She was one of 10 graduates from Brewers 1954 class of which she was the Valedictorian. Janice loved cheering on the Brewers Redmen basketball team as the cheerleading captain.
On March 26, 1955, Janice married her childhood sweetheart, Dale Morgan. They had two daughters, Jayne Anne Morgan Heath and Susan Morgan Nelson and made a home in Brewers.
Janice worked at the Bank of Marshall County for several years until she decided to begin college at Murray State University, she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and spent 19 years teaching in Marshall County Schools. Someone once said to her, “you will be 40 years old when you finish college” her response was, “I will be 40 anyway!”.
Janice loved flowers, planting trees and gardening and had a knack to take the tiniest sprig and make it grow. If you drove by her home in Brewers, you would observe the fruits of her “green thumb”.
Janice was a loving wife of Dale Morgan for 67 years. They shared two daughters, four grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. As a mother, she was adored by her daughters for her kindness, beauty, and grace. She was an elegant example of a Christian woman. Janice loved to cook and she made the most delicious meals. As her girls grew, she sewed to make their beautiful dresses for Church and special occasions. Janice was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing soprano in the Church choir.
Janice and Dale traveled all over the world including a memorable trip to the Holy Land. She will be missed by her husband of 67 years, Dale, her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many more that know and love her.
Janice is survived by husband Dale Morgan; two daughters, Susan Nelson (Danny) of Benton, and Jayne Anne Heath of Symsonia; sister, Linda Henne of Clarksville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jeremy Dale Story (Lori), Cole Nelson (Maleah), Jay Heath and Jenna Roberts (Dustin); and nine great-grandchildren, Kash Heath, Sadie Heath, Anna Roberts, Ty Roberts, Stella Story, Scarlett Story, Stryder Story, Wells Nelson, and Press Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Clinton and Ida Belle Cole; one grandson, Jody Heath; and a son in-law, Joe Heath.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022; at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr with Rick Miller and Mark Doom officiating. Burial will follow at Brewers Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
