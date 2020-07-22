Janice Bowers, 81, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a retired security staff member at Paducah Regional Airport.
She is survived by two daughters, Melva Wiggins of Gatewood, Missouri, and Melissa Sosbe of Paducah; a son, Doyle Blanchard of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester B. Ford and Doris Futtrell; and three siblings.
Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Maplelawn Cemetery with Dustin Wiggins officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.