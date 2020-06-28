KEVIL — Janice Barrow, 83, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Bardwell.
Janice was a member of Bandana Baptist Church. She was employed at Bandana Elementary in the cafeteria for many years. She worked for over thirty years and retired from Ballard Memorial High School as a cafeteria worker. Janice collected and loved Cardinal Birds. She enjoyed being outside and walking.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Barrow (Joby) of LaCenter; one daughter Brenda Billings (Shane) of Kevil; one sister Lola Mae Medlin of Kevil; four grandchildren, Laura Lou Billings of Kevil; Amber Rose Billings of Austin, Texas; Kevin Barrow (Leandra) of Paducah; and Jeff Liles of Frankfort.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wayne Barrow, three sisters, one brother and her parents, Matthew and Cecil Pool.
Graveside Services will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oscar Community Cemetery in Oscar with the Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Oscar Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Gideons International P.O. Box 10 Kevil, KY 42053. Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
