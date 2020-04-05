Janet W. Grace, 76, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Janet was born in Paducah on May 5, 1943, to Verlie and Pearl Holmes. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Janet retired from Paducah Bank after 21 years of dedicated service as a Customer Service Representative. She was an avid UK Basketball fan and attended many games. Janet enjoyed traveling, relaxing on the beach or reading a book by the pool. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Meme.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary G. Grace; one daughter, Tammie Von Lehe and husband, Troy, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Taylor Rahe Von Lehe, of Thompson’s Station; her mother, Pearl Fowler Holmes Tuck; two sisters, Joyce Robinson of Trinity, Florida, and Connie Tracy and husband, Perry, of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Janet will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
