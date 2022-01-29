Janet Stevens, 79, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home in West Paducah.
Janet was born to her parents, Horace T. and Janie Hawes Reesor on March 8, 1942. Janet received her master’s degree in Education from Murray State University and taught third grade for 27 years in Ballard County Elementary Schools. Music was a special part of her life, she started playing the piano at Oscar Baptist Church when she was 14 years old, where her father was the song leader. She also played several years at Bandana Baptist Church. Janet was an accomplished pianist and through the years played for many Quartet Groups. She loved the Lord, her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Janet was a special lady and never met a stranger.
She is survived by the love of her life of 61 years, Curt Stevens, of West Paducah; a son, Barry Stevens and his wife Patience, of Gilbertsville; two grandchildren, Maranda Brown and her husband Josh, of Bardwell and Taylor Stevens, of Gilbertsville; and two great-grandchildren, Ally Beth Brown and Craig Brown.
Janet was preceded in death by, a son, Craig Stevens; a daughter, Beth Anne Warner; two sisters, Velma Livingston and Joyce Moore; a brother, Sam Reesor; and her parents.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, KY with the Rev. David Smith and Josh Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Oscar Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday after noon at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.