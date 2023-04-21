HICKORY — Janet Sears Mabry, 93, of Hickory, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Lexington, Indiana. She was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in Paducah to the late Clarence Albert Sears and Merry Lou Whitt Sears. Janet was a member of the Pottsville Church of Christ. She was a 1947 graduate of Lowes High School. Janet enjoyed quilting and collecting spoons.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Dale Mabry and wife, Amy, of Lexington, Indiana; two sisters, June Hart of Hickory, and Jane Morganti of Murray; brother, Glen Boyd “Sonny” Sears and wife, Marian, of Lowes; four grandchildren, Melissa (Derek Graham) Kilcoyne, Bradley (Kelsey) Mabry, LouNet Kilcoyne (JB) Donoho and Adam (Rachel) Mabry; eight great grandchildren, Bryton Mabry, Jace Graham, Justin Donoho, Spencer Mabry, Marcus Graham, Victoria Donoho, Cooper Mabry and Jamie Donoho; several nieces and nephews.
