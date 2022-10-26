Janet Powell Lawrence 74, of Paducah, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah due to COVID-19 pneumonia complications.
Janet had a career in women’s clothing and was an executive with Maidenform Corporation and Victoria’s Secret controlling and managing 34 stores in the U.S., a Christian woman of the Baptist faith. She was a lovely, dignified lady that was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Ed Lawrence, and her mother, Nell (Wolfe) Henderson of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Henderson.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Fooks Cemetery in Possum Trot with Steve Estes officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.