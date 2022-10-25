Janet Powell Lawrence 74, of Paducah, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah due to COVID-19 pneumonia complications.

Janet had a career in women’s clothing and was an executive with Maidenform Corporation and Victoria’s Secret controlling and managing 34 stores in the U.S., a Christian woman of the Baptist faith. She was a lovely, dignified lady that was loved by all who knew her.

