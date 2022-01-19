Loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and faithful friend, Janet (Mizell) Pullen died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Ms. Pullen had been spending the holidays with her family.
Janet attended Metropolis, Illinois Public Schools, graduating from Metropolis Community High School in 1964 as valedictorian. She went on to become a business woman and owner of Craig’s women’s boutique in Metropolis for many years. Later, she was a fashion consultant for Snyder’s department store and even a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia. Janet followed her father, Scott Mizell, into the family insurance business. He was so proud of how quickly she was able to grasp all the concepts. She was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Metropolis, Illinois.
Funeral services for Ms. Pullen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis, with Joey Dunning presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens in Metropolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Jaunita (Meyer) Mizell.
Ms. Pullen is survived by her daughter, Jamie Pullen Edwards and her husband Shawn, of Alpharetta, Georgia; her granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth and Evan Rebecca Edwards, of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister, Marla Foster; and a niece, Jenna Foster. Janet also had a host of friends and family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 100 East Fifth St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home of Metropolis is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
